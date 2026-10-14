Friends of the Hailey Public Library Annual Used Book and Bake Sale
Friends of the Hailey Public Library Annual Used Book and Bake Sale
Friends of the Hailey Public Library are having their annual Used Book and Bake Sale at the Hailey Town Center West from 9 am to 6 pm. Enjoy yummy treast baked locally while stocking up for your winter reading from a huge selection of gently used books. This event not only supports recycling and reusing in our community but well also our local library. Free to browse.
Hailey Town Center West
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Oct 23, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of the Hailey Public Library
208-720-7395
haileylibraryfriends@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
haileylibraryfriends@gmail.com
Hailey Town Center West
River at CroyHailey, 83333
208-720-7395
haileylibraryfriends@gmail.com