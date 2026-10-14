Friends of the Hailey Public Library Annual Used Book Sale - BAG DAY!
Friends of the Hailey Public Library Annual Used Book Sale - BAG DAY!
Saturday ct 24 is BAG DAY at the Annual Friends of the Hailey Public Library Used Book Sale. Fill up a provided reusable grocery bag from our huge selection of gently used books for only $10. 9 am to 2pm
Hailey Town Center West
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Hailey Public Library
208-720-7395
haileylibraryfriends@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
haileylibraryfriends@gmail.com
Hailey Town Center West
River at CroyHailey, 83333
208-720-7395
haileylibraryfriends@gmail.com