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Friends of the Hailey Public Library Annual Used Book Sale - BAG DAY!

Friends of the Hailey Public Library Annual Used Book Sale - BAG DAY!

Saturday ct 24 is BAG DAY at the Annual Friends of the Hailey Public Library Used Book Sale. Fill up a provided reusable grocery bag from our huge selection of gently used books for only $10. 9 am to 2pm

Hailey Town Center West
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Hailey Public Library
208-720-7395
haileylibraryfriends@gmail.com
faceboook.com/haileylovesbooks

Artist Group Info

haileylibraryfriends@gmail.com
Hailey Town Center West
River at Croy
Hailey, 83333
208-720-7395
haileylibraryfriends@gmail.com
facebook.com/haileylovesbooks