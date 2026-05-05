Full Throttle Road Rally - Boise, June 2026

Teams race across the city solving riddles in our custom app, chasing GPS-tracked clues, and laughing through unexpected twists. Whether you're bonding with friends, making memories with family, or feeding your competitive streak, the thrill is real, and so is the prize.

Shift into high gear for a day of discovery and competition. Jump behind the wheel to tackle a series of clever clues and hidden stops across Boise, racing through the City of Trees with the foothills on the horizon and the river never far away. Every solved puzzle pushes you closer to victory as you uncover local landmarks, greenbelt gems, and unexpected surprises tucked throughout the Treasure Valley. Play solo or with a team of up to five. 10% of every entry fee fuels a growing cash jackpot, split 60/25/15 among the top 3 teams. Whether you're chasing the win or just out for the ride, Full Throttle Road Rally delivers high-energy fun, teamwork, and a fast-paced way to experience Boise like never before.

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3618657-2?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Sat, 13 Jun 2026 13:00 - 15:00

Venue details: Starting Location, Starting location revealed in your Riddler Road Rally app 24 hours prior to the event, Boise, Idaho, 83704, United States

Category: Attractions | Attractions and Days Out

Price: General Admission: USD 69.00