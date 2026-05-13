Garden City BrewGrass is a one-day music festival happening on June 6, 2026, bringing live music, craft beer, and great food together.

Garden City BrewGrass is a one-day music festival happening on June 6, 2026, bringing live music, craft beer, and great food together in the heart of Garden City, Idaho. The festival will take place at Brown Beard Barrel House, located at 5270 W Chinden Blvd., Garden City, ID 83714.

The event will feature nine bands delivering a full day of energetic, roots-inspired music. The lineup includes:

Jake Rozier and the Implication

Wasatch Valley Drifter (SLC)

The Wooly Buggers

Boulder Hill

Turtle Poppers

Dry Buck

Tater Patch

Headliners:

Caltucky (CA)

✨ Jacob Jolliff & Michael Daves

In addition to live music, attendees can enjoy new beer releases from Brown Beard Barrel House, along with alcoholic and non-alcoholic slushies to keep things cool throughout the day. The festival will also feature two food trucks, offering a variety of food options to pair perfectly with the music and drinks.