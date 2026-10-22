Girls Day Out Expo – Holiday Market Edition 🎁

Kick off your holiday shopping the fun way—grab your friends and enjoy free admission at the Girls Day Out Expo, a festive sip-and-shop experience filled with local charm and one-of-a-kind finds.

🗓 Saturday, November 7, 2026

⏰ 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

📍 Expo Idaho 5610 N Glenwood St, Boise, ID 83714

Step into a curated holiday marketplace featuring 100+ indoor vendors from across the Treasure Valley. Discover thoughtful gifts you won’t find in big-box stores—handcrafted jewelry, boutique apparel, home décor, artisan goods, seasonal treats, beauty services, and more. Whether you're getting a head start on your gift list or just looking for a festive day out, this is your chance to shop local, support small businesses, and find meaningful gifts for everyone on your list.

Limited VIP Tickets available for $30 (must pre-purchase)

✨ Bonus: Pre-register for your chance to win the Ultimate Girls Day Out giveaway! Gather your girls, sip while you shop, and make a day of it—because holiday shopping should feel like a celebration!

No soliciting permitted.