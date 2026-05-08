Grab a Drink & Protect our Forests from Trump!

Stop Trump from Paving Through Our Most Precious Forests!

Our undeveloped 'roadless' national forests are the heart of our public lands. But now one of the most important conservation policies to protect those lands—the Roadless Area Conservation Rule—is on the verge of being cut by Trump.

If the Roadless Rule is repealed, 45 million acres of pristine national forests across the country would be opened up for the first time in over 20 years to road building and the logging, mining, and extractive industries that come with that.

25 years ago, the US Forest Service created the Roadless Rule because it was ecologically critical, fiscally responsible, and overwhelmingly popular—and it held more than 600 public meetings as part of the process.

Now the Trump Administration is trying to repeal it, citing debased "fire concerns and timber value," and holding no public meetings at all.

So, Sierra Club chapters across the country are holding our own public meetings, giving voice to the everyday people who cherish our national forests and don't want to see them paved over to pad corporate pockets.

Join Idaho Sierra Club for our "public meeting" at Lost Grove Brewing on May 13th to learn more about this important and urgent issue from local and national experts, write your own public comment, and speak up for your national forests!

If you've spent time in Roadless Areas in Idaho or other states, bring your memories, photos, and stories to share. We're gonna capture it all and send it straight to the U.S. Forest Service during the upcoming short public comment period, so they hear loud and clear that the American public does not want this disastrous proposal.