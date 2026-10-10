Guardian Cellars Tasting Event at Skosh Wine Bar

Skosh Wine Bar hosts a free, casual tasting evening with Guardian Cellars of Woodinville, Washington, on Tuesday, October 13. Winemaker Jerry Riener pours four wines, Angel Sauvignon Blanc, Chalk Line, Gun Metal, and Newsprint Cabernet Franc, from 6 to 8 PM, with the bar open until 9. Wines are sold by the glass and bottle all night. Limited food menu that evening, full wine and drink menu available. No tickets needed, just stop by.

Skosh is open from 4PM - 9PM on this day.