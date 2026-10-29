Habitat for your Home - A Refuge Craft Night

Are you a crafty critter? Come join us for a night of crafting to improve wildlife habitat in your backyard. We will be making backyard bird feeders, bee hotels, and window decals to prevent bird strikes. All supplies will be provided, and all ages are welcome.

Registration: Registration is required, please fill out this Microsoft Form to reserve your spot, https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/QeJnkjK1sv

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 24 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge, Visitor Center - 13751 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa, ID 83686

Activity Level: Low, we will be indoors and sitting

Meet Us: Inside the visitor center

What to Bring: All supplies will be provided, just bring your creativity!

Accessibility: Restrooms and water fountain available inside the visitor center. Entrance gate at the Upper Embankment Road will be open for vehicles to come through during event hours.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is committed to providing access to these events for all participants. Please direct all requests for accommodations to DeerFlat@fws.gov or 208-467-9278, at least 10 days before the event.