Halloween Disc Golf Tournament
Halloween Disc Golf Tournament
The annual Halloween Disc Golf Tournament is hosted by City of Meridian Parks and Recreation and hosted by Connections Credit Union.
Price: Player entry fee is $10 for Meridian residents. $20 for non-Meridian residents.
Format: 18 holes (playing 9-hole course twice). Player with lowest total score after 18 holes is the winner.
Divisions: Men’s, Women’s, & Youth divisions tee off at 10:00am.
Prizes: Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers for each division.
Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park
$10-20
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Meridian Parks and Recreation
teller@meridiancity.org
Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park
1900 N. Records Ave.Meridian, Idaho 83642