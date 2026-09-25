The annual Halloween Disc Golf Tournament is hosted by City of Meridian Parks and Recreation and hosted by Connections Credit Union.

Price: Player entry fee is $10 for Meridian residents. $20 for non-Meridian residents.

Format: 18 holes (playing 9-hole course twice). Player with lowest total score after 18 holes is the winner.

Divisions: Men’s, Women’s, & Youth divisions tee off at 10:00am.

Prizes: Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers for each division.