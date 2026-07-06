Harlis Sweetwater at The Sapphire Room

All ages family friendly venue with dinner and drinks available for purchase during the show.

Harlis Sweetwater is a national touring Rock/ Rock N' Roll artist. His music appeared on Itunes Top 200 Best Selling Blues Albums with songs charting in the Top 200 Blues charts in the U.S., Sweden, Ireland and New Zealand. In 2018 his band was voted “Best Rock Band” in OC Weekly’s Readers Choice issue. Now moving into an exciting, new and fresh direction, Harlis crosses over, mixing multi genres like alternative rock, latin beats/vibes, soul and rock, all while keeping the gritty, soulful vocals and searing guitar playing he is known for.