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Henry's Halloween In Recital

Henry's Halloween In Recital

IDAHO DANCE THEATRE PRESENTS HENRY’S HALLOWEEN IN RECITAL
BUY TICKETS HERE: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/henrys-halloween-in-recital

Henry’s Halloween In Recital invites you into an evening where dance, live music, storytelling, and a bit of spooky fun 🎃 share the stage! Enter the world of Henry, the cat, as he embarks on an unforgettable Halloween adventure! Diverse dancers and musicians of all ages will bring original choreography and music to life, inspired by the spirit of the season and the joy of performing together. The show will feature show creator and composer, Juli Draney at the piano, original choreography by IDT Artistic Director, Yurek Hansen, recorded narration by Cody D. Roberts, Gemma Arts, Onyx Dance Arts, the Opera Idaho Children’s Chorus and more!

By attending, you help Idaho Dance Theatre continue its 37‑year mission to nurture artists, offer accessible training, and keep bold, beautiful performances onstage for our community 🩰.

This performance is sponsored by TRICA and the Idaho Commission on the Arts. Henry’s Halloween artwork by Mark Garcia/Vision of Mars Graphic Design Studio.

TRICA
$10-$15
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Idaho Dance Theatre
2083319592
info@idahodancetheatre.org
http://www.idahodancetheatre.org

Artist Group Info

Juli Jane Draney
julidraneystudio@gmail.com
https://henryshalloween.com/
TRICA
1406 Eastman St
Boise, Idaho 83702
208-344-2220
info@trica.org
trica.org