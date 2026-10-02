IDAHO DANCE THEATRE PRESENTS HENRY’S HALLOWEEN IN RECITAL

BUY TICKETS HERE: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/henrys-halloween-in-recital

Henry’s Halloween In Recital invites you into an evening where dance, live music, storytelling, and a bit of spooky fun 🎃 share the stage! Enter the world of Henry, the cat, as he embarks on an unforgettable Halloween adventure! Diverse dancers and musicians of all ages will bring original choreography and music to life, inspired by the spirit of the season and the joy of performing together. The show will feature show creator and composer, Juli Draney at the piano, original choreography by IDT Artistic Director, Yurek Hansen, recorded narration by Cody D. Roberts, Gemma Arts, Onyx Dance Arts, the Opera Idaho Children’s Chorus and more!

By attending, you help Idaho Dance Theatre continue its 37‑year mission to nurture artists, offer accessible training, and keep bold, beautiful performances onstage for our community 🩰.

This performance is sponsored by TRICA and the Idaho Commission on the Arts. Henry’s Halloween artwork by Mark Garcia/Vision of Mars Graphic Design Studio.