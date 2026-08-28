Get ready to run amok, amok, amok! The witches are back and confused about what is happening in this new world of 2026! Hokus Pokus Live! is a hilarious, high-camp parody of everyone’s favorite Halloween cult classic, brought to life by drag royalty. With the power of Magica Mystica, Salem’s most infamous and glamorous trio is resurrected from the grave for one night only. Be wary; they are willing to attack and suck the life force out of everyone in their way to stay young, beautiful, and alive forever! This all-live singing, fully scripted theatrical experience is unlike any other show you've ever seen!

All ages*.

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*This show may contain adult themes and language.