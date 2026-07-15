Hula and `Ukulele Workshop in Idaho!

July 2026 NEWS RELEASE / Boise, Idaho

Hawaiian Music Artist Kawika Alfiche Returns to Idaho for Performances and Community Classes

Idaho Pacific Islanders, a non-profit organization, presents the Idaho Island Festival on Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian, ID 83642. The festival features performances by local groups and special guest artist, Kumu Hula Kawika Alfiche, from San Francisco. Guests can enjoy a full day of island food, arts, crafts, performances, classes, and more. Community classes will also be offered on Sunday, July 26, from 12 to 5 p.m., with Kumu Kawika Alfiche teaching ancient and modern hula and ʻukulele.

Festival Information: Live Hawaiian Music with Kawika Alfiche and Hālau o Keikialiʻi

Location: Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian, ID 83642

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026, 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

What: Island arts and crafts, food, live music, performances, and more.

Information: info@idahoislandfestival.com | 208-695-8266

Hula Class Information: Community Hula Classes Open to All

Location: Mana Wellness Center, 120 9th Ave. S, Nampa, ID 83651

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026, 12–5 p.m.

Schedule: 12–2 p.m. Hula Basics/Kahiko ($50)

2:15–4 p.m. Hula Basics/ʻAuana ($50)

4:15–5 p.m. ʻUkulele/Mele ($25)

All classes: $100

RSVP: 415-531-7285 | keikialii@outlook.com

The Artist

Kumu Hula and musical artist Kawika Keikialiʻi Alfiche has released four CDs since 2005, along with two singles, and a fifth CD is on the way. A songwriter and composer, Kawika also arranges his own music. Audiences can expect to hear both traditional Hawaiian music and contemporary sounds, including recently written original songs. He tours internationally, sharing his music and hula with communities around the world.

