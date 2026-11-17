Join us on January 21, 2027 at ICONIC Bar & Bistro as we officially launch Hummingbird Advocacy Network! We envision an education system where every student with a disability is seen, supported, and empowered because schools are equipped with the funding, staffing, and expertise they deserve.

As a founding supporter, you will enjoy an unforgettable evening of dining, live entertainment, and inspiring stories from members of our own community! The night will open with a cocktail hour and silent auction where you can mingle with your neighbors and bid on local items and bundles! After that, we will commence with a delicious dinner prepared in house by 3 Girls Catering. Finally, our most exciting items will be on the live auction block for bidding!

Every seat at the table directly supports our own Idaho Public School system and one lucky program will be announced as the official recipient of this Gala’s Proceeds! Tickets are available and multiple early bird specials are in effect until December 1st. After that, tickets will be $50 each!

We have a limited quantity of sponsorship bundles which include your company logo displayed prominently on signage around the event, as well as one full table (8 seats) reserved in the front row of the event! Reserve yours today for $800!

