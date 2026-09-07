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Indian Classical Music with Reshma Srivastava

Indian Classical Music with Reshma Srivastava

Reshma Srivastava is one of an elite group of classical Indian musicians skilled in the art of enlivening the most refined frequencies of sound according to the changing rhythms of nature. These melodies provide support for individual health and happiness, along with harmony in world consciousness, balance in nature, and peace in the world.

Seating is limited.

Ming Studios
$20, MING Members $13
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

MING Studios
info@mingstudios.org
www.mingstudios.org

Artist Group Info

Reshma Srivastava
https://www.reshmasrivastava.com/
Ming Studios
420 S Sixth Street
Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 972-9028
jr@mingstudios.org
https://www.mingstudios.org/