Indian Classical Music with Reshma Srivastava
Indian Classical Music with Reshma Srivastava
Reshma Srivastava is one of an elite group of classical Indian musicians skilled in the art of enlivening the most refined frequencies of sound according to the changing rhythms of nature. These melodies provide support for individual health and happiness, along with harmony in world consciousness, balance in nature, and peace in the world.
Seating is limited.
Ming Studios
$20, MING Members $13
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
MING Studios
info@mingstudios.org
Artist Group Info
Reshma Srivastava
Ming Studios
420 S Sixth StreetBoise, Idaho 83702
(208) 972-9028
jr@mingstudios.org