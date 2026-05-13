Inn at 500 Yappy Hour: Shelter Pet Meet & Greet

This playful gathering from the Inn at 500 Capitol, Idaho Humane Society, and Idaho Wine Commission invites families to sip, socialize, and enjoy their four-legged companions at a "Yappy Hour."

Adoptable pets from the Idaho Humane Society will be on display, and the Idaho Wine Commission will offer complimentary wine tastings from Telaya Wine Co. and SCORIA Vineyards for those 21+.

Attendees can also enter a raffle for a chance to win a one-night stay in a Deluxe King room at Inn at 500 Capitol, adding extra excitement to an already paw-some evening downtown. On-site donations will also be taken for high-need items for the Idaho Humane Society.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome to join the event on-leash.

More info at https://www.innat500.com/pet-friendly.