Invincible Czars - Silent Films Live Soundtracks

7:30 PM - Faust (1926)

New for 2026, the Czars have written an electrifying score to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Faust, the first known film adaptation of Goethe's classic novel from 1808, itself based on an older European legend of an elderly alchemist who makes a pact with the devil to gain the power to protect his village from plague. Faust soon succumbs to temptation and asks Mephisto to restore his youth and help him acquire all the hedonistic pleasures that earth can offer. Eventually, his love affair with a young woman named Gretchen leads to tragic and devastating consequences for them both.

"Bizarre, Haunting scores" Kerrang!

Using a mix of acoustic and electric instruments helped. Violin, glockenspiel, organ, flute, bass clarinet, voices and vocals, music box, loops, electric guitar, bass, piano and percussion all play prominent roles in the score and are a sight to behold when performed live by only four or five players!

9:45 PM - Nosferatu (1922)

Austin-based THE INVINCIBLE CZARS make their fifth appearance at the Lark Theater! We have performed this score hundreds of times - more than any other in our catalog. Many call Nosferatu the first vampire film but it is universally recognized as a milestone of early cinema and a quintessential piece of German Expressionism. Max Shreck terrified audiences as Count Orlok in the 1920s.