Iration, Tribal Seeds, Surfer Girl

Artists Iration Iration is an alternative/reggae group of musicians formed in Isla Vista, CA. A deep-rooted reggae influence is fused with elements of rock and pop to create smooth original sounds - "We're all about luv", states the band. The group is made up of members Joseph Dickens (Drums), Joseph King (Engineer), Cayson Peterson (Keyboard/Synth), Micah Pueschel (Guitar/Lead Vocals), Adam Taylor (Bass), and Micah Brown (Guitar/Vocals). All of the members of Iration met while growing up in Hawaii but formed the band after reconnecting in Santa Barbara, CA - the exception being Micah Brown who officially joined the group in 2014. In May 2015 Iration debuted their newest single "Reelin" via radio, gaining spins on several stations from San Diego CA to Wilmington NC. The song was immediately added at several stations and continues to gain momentum on the alternative radio chart - Iration's recently recorded Hotting Up LP is due out for release late this summer 2015. The group has been touring nationally since 2008, performing at national festivals like Lollapalooza, Hangout, Big Guava Wakarusa, etc. In These Hawaiian-bred musicians look forward to spreading their original sound and Aloha spirit all the while never forgetting to get a surf in when possible. Social Links Tribal Seeds Based in San Diego, rock-reggae band Tribal Seeds come at their music from a different angle, more influenced by bands like Steel Pulse and Aswad than the common touchstone of Sublime. Formed in 2005 by the Jacobo brothers, singer Steven and producer Tony-Ray, the group issued its debut album, Youth Rebellion, that same year. The album was the first of many to be released on the group's own label, including a self-titled album in 2008 plus The Harvest from 2009. The Soundwaves EP followed in 2011, while 2014's Representing cracked the Billboard 200 albums chart. The album featured guest appearances from Don Carlos, Mykal Rose, and Midnite's Vaughn Benjamin. In March 2017, Tribal Seeds won the San Diego Music Award for Artist of the Year. A new single followed, entitled "Rude Girl" which debuted among iTunes Hot Singles in the Reggae genre. The band's fifth full length album, Roots Party, was released in 2018 with their newest album Powow is due out in 2020. Tribal Seeds have toured throughout the United States, and have also performed in Mexico, Aruba, Tahiti & Peru. They have shared the stage with artists such as Dave Matthews Band, Jack White, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jane's Addiction, Skrillex, MGMT, Cee Lo Green, Jason Mraz, Matisyahu, Sublime with Rome, Taking Back Sunday, O.A.R., Pretty Lights, Steel Pulse, The Wailers, Julian Marley, Stephen Marley, Gregory Isaacs, SOJA, Rebelution, Pepper, and many more. Social Links Surfer Girl Introducing Surfer Girl, led by the charismatic Carter Reeves, the former front man of the hip-hop/pop sensation Aer. Embodying the laid-back spirit of coastal living, Carter has seamlessly transitioned from his Aer days to craft a sound that's all about good vibes and groovy rhythms. Their music seamlessly combines indie-pop, reggae, surf-rock, and hip-hop elements. Hailing from Wayland, MA, Carter's music captures the essence of sun-soaked days and breezy evenings. In the past year, Surfer Girl has left an indelible mark on the festival circuit, gracing major stages at Sea.Hear.Now, SunFest, Cali Vibes, Reggae Rise Up and many more. Carter's magnetic stage presence and Surfer Girl's infectious tunes create an atmosphere that's both nostalgic and fresh. Audiences can't help but get swept up in the sonic journey, making every performance a memorable experience. As a seasoned performer with a knack for connecting with diverse crowds, Carter Reeves and Surfer Girl bring a unique blend of musical prowess and beachy coolness to every show.