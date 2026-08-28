James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash

A Show that Walks the Line!

For the past 18 years, James Garner and his incredible band have captured the live sound of Johnny Cash’s legendary music with stunning accuracy. This is more than just a concert – it’s a world-class tribute to the ‘Man in Black’ that has captivated audiences across the country. Featured live on local PBS stations, along with performances at the iconic Folsom and San Quentin Prisons, this show is a must-see event for every Cash fan. Get ready to relive timeless classics like “Folsom Prison Blues,”

“Ring of Fire,” “I Walk the Line,” and “A Boy Named Sue” in a show that will have you tapping your toes and singing along.

Garner shines as both a talented performer and a captivating storyteller, offering unique insights and personal anecdotes about Johnny Cash throughout the show. You’ll learn more about the Man in Black’s life, music, and enduring legacy in ways that deepen your appreciation for his timeless hits. Garner’s show has headlined more than 700 professional performances, including a concert at Folsom State Prison to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Cash’s groundbreaking 1968 live album. Gene Beley, a

journalist who joined Johnny Cash’s entourage at the original Folsom Prison concert, praises Garner’s tribute:

"Garner and his band give concertgoers their money's worth. This act will not disappoint the people who wish to resurrect that classic Johnny Cash voice and rhythm.” As the most recorded and published Johnny Cash tribute show in the U.S., Garner and his band have released three full-length albums and performed coast to coast. His passion for Johnny Cash’s music began at a young age. "I started listening to Johnny Cash when I was 12," Garner recalls. "The first song I heard was ‘Don’t Take Your Guns to Town,’ and I was hooked. Years later, I saw the Man in Black live in concert and even got to shake his hand backstage. That moment is something I’ll never forget."

Don’t miss your chance to experience this unforgettable tribute to the music and legacy of Johnny Cash. With Garner’s storytelling and incredible performances, this concert will leave you inspired and longing for more. Grab your tickets today and get ready for an exceptional show celebrating the Man in Black!