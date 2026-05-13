Jason A.— EP Release Concert - Solo Acoustic Performance

​Join Jason A for an intimate, limited-seated solo acoustic performance celebrating the release of his self-titled EP. Guests will receive a unique First Listener card with private download access to the EP before its public online release.

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Jason Ardiles, known professionally as Jason A, is a multifaceted musician, producer, and singer-songwriter based in Boise, Idaho. Originally from Northern California, Jason’s musical journey began with an early devotion to the guitar, drawing from influences that range from ’90s alternative rock to classical and flamenco traditions.

​The release follows his single “Ever So,” recorded at the legendary Power Station in Manhattan. The track features world-class drummer Felix Ngindu, a Liverpool-based artist originally from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, known for his dynamic range across African rhythms, jazz, and rock. It was produced by award-winning engineer and multi-instrumentalist Seth Paris, whose credits include The Roots, Sara Bareilles, and U2.

​With Chilean roots, Northern California history, and a deep emotional presence, Jason A brings a performance style that is both refined and raw — the kind of music that lingers long after the last note.

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​Doors will open at 6:30, concert will begin at 7:15.