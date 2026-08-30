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Jegar Bomb Paint Pour Drop In

Jegar Bomb Paint Pour Drop In

Join us for another paint pour drop in, where we're teaching one technique all day!

This week we're teaching the Jegar bomb pour technique! This house technique isn't being taught anywhere else!

Each painting is $25! We'll show you how then set you free to make you're own masterpiece!

Outside food and drinks welcome!

This is a messy paint class, so dress with that in mind!

Books on the Vine
$25
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Booked

Artist Group Info

Mickey
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview ave
Boise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com