Jegar Bomb Paint Pour Drop In
Jegar Bomb Paint Pour Drop In
Join us for another paint pour drop in, where we're teaching one technique all day!
This week we're teaching the Jegar bomb pour technique! This house technique isn't being taught anywhere else!
Each painting is $25! We'll show you how then set you free to make you're own masterpiece!
Outside food and drinks welcome!
This is a messy paint class, so dress with that in mind!
Books on the Vine
$25
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mickey
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview aveBoise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com