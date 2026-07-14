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JesusFest Idaho 2026

JesusFest Idaho 2026

JesusFest Idaho 2026 is a free, all-ages outdoor festival designed to bring the local church out of its walls and directly into the heart of the community at Nampa's Lakeview Park. Far more than just a casual gathering, this eight-hour event serves as a unified movement of faith, structured around four active pillars: Spirit-led worship and prayer (including public baptisms and healing tents), a Christian Business Showcase highlighting local faith-based makers, a network of community resource booths offering tangible support to local families, and a massive emphasis on youth and family engagement that culminates in a high-energy, youth-focused stage presentation at 6:30 PM. It is a relaxed, festival-style space where believers from every denomination are invited to bring a lawn chair, grab food from local trucks, and experience a community-wide encounter with the Holy Spirit.

Lakeview Park Aka Airplane Park
Free
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation
2085142430
inquiry@idpr.idaho.gov
https://parksandrecreation.idaho.gov/

Artist Group Info

jesusfest2026@gmail.com
Lakeview Park Aka Airplane Park
1304 7th St. N
Nampa, Idaho 83687
https://www.nampaparksandrecreation.org/facilities/facility/details/Lakeview-Park-10