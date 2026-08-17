A music review of the great Big Bands during the 1930’s, 40’s and 50’s. A fun-filled event for all ages that captures the exciting sounds of great melodies and lyrics performed by an energetic group of instrumentalists and vocalists who keep you moving in your seats, tapping your toes and clapping your hands.

JUKEBOX SATURDAY NIGHT celebrates America’s Swing Era performing the greatest hits as recorded by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Jimmy Lunceford, Harry James, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Bunny Berigan, Count Basie and more! Vocal selections include songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Doris Day, Bob Eberly, Helen O’Connell, Rosemary Clooney, and other vocal idols.

