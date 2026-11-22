If you are stymied by your ancestors with common names, you need a new approach. Although these families present special problems, there are techniques you can use to zero in on your ancestor as an individual—no matter what his or her name was.

Our speaker, Gail Shaffer Blankenau, is a professional historian, genealogist, speaker, and author. She first became interested in family history by looking for treasures in the attic when she was growing up. As a teenager, she started labeling old family photographs and things progressed from there. Over the years, she has tackled a wide variety of research problems and researched a wide variety of repositories in the U.S. and abroad, working in French, German, and Spanish.