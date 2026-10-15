CSI ATIC Building room 120

Join us for a fun and festive Kids Christmas Ornaments class! Children will create several unique holiday ornaments using a variety of colorful materials and creative techniques. This hands-on class encourages imagination while helping kids develop fine motor skills and artistic confidence. Participants will take home their handmade ornaments to decorate their Christmas trees or give as special gifts. All supplies are included, and no prior art experience is needed.

