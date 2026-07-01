Killer Queen's first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen, who had played there decades earlier. Killer Queen's UK popularity grew to such an extent that they soon secured a residency in London'sStrand Theatre, attracting nationwide BBC coverage - the first tribute to have a show in the West End. The band's reputation continued to grow both in the UK and abroad, leading to an awards ceremony in Leicester Square, hosted by Suggs from Madness, who presented them with the award for“Worldwide Best Tribute Band”. They also scored a number one hit when they were asked to recreate Queen's harmonies for “The Real Life” with Fatboy Slim. By now, they were in demand in European arenas, playing at Ahoy and Forest National Arena, where Queen filmed the concert set-piece videos, such as Hammer To Fall and Don't Stop Me Now. Killer Queen then joined forces with Bjorn Again and The Bootleg Beatles for a Waverley Stadium show in Edinburgh. It was this performance that led to the band being selected to represent Queen in a re-staged tribute Live Aid concert held by Sir Bob Geldof in Malta. They performed with him at his arena charity concert to raise funds for the young homeless people. Killer Queen set their sights on America, including the awe-inspiring Red Rocks Arena in Colorado– one of the country's most prestigious venues. The Beatles, Springsteen, and U2 have all played there, and the band is delighted it's become a regular sell-out fixture on Killer Queen's tour sheet.2025 saw the band play packed arenas across Europe: Stavanger in Norway and Cardiff, Nottingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Leeds in the UK. 2026 includes an arena show in Newcastle, a three-month tour of America, and a return to the amazing Red Rocks – 10 years after their first show there.