Kiss Pour Drop In Paint Pour Class
Kiss Pour Drop In Paint Pour Class
Join us anytime durring this drop in paint pour event! We host a drop in every first Saturday of the month!
This month we're teaching the kiss pour technique! Only $25 a painting! Snacks and drinks are welcome!
Books on the Vine
$25
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Mickey
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview aveBoise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com