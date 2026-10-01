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Kiss Pour Drop In Paint Pour Class

Kiss Pour Drop In Paint Pour Class

Join us anytime durring this drop in paint pour event! We host a drop in every first Saturday of the month!
This month we're teaching the kiss pour technique! Only $25 a painting! Snacks and drinks are welcome!

Books on the Vine
$25
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Booked

Artist Group Info

Mickey
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview ave
Boise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com