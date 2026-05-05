Kitty Kat Ball
Kitty Kat Ball
Kitty Kat Ball is a purr-fectly fierce drag extravaganza starring RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Nini Coco, Darlene Mitchell, Juicy Love Dion, and Myki Meeks. Hosted by All Stars winner, Angeria Paris VanMichaels. Expect gag-worthy lip-syncs, couture, comedy, and drag. It’s glam, it’s camp, and it’s giving nonstop meow-ment after meow-ment! Featuring Drag DJ, CakePop! and local legends Kara Mel + Coco Freeo.
VIP Doors: 5:45 PM, VIP Meet and Greet: 6:00 PM
GA Doors: 7:15 PM, Show: 8:00 PM
Knitting Factory Boise
$55-$150
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Event Supported By
Flip Phone Events
info@flipphoneevents.com
Knitting Factory Boise
416 S. 9th St,Boise, Idaho 83702
208-343-8883