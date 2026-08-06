Lala’s Jazz Double Bill: The Double Bass Trio & Naama

NYC jazz vocalist Naama and Alex Sjobeck’s one-of-a-kind two-bass piano trio come together for a double bill of timeless standards and modern jazz exploration.

Date: September 10th, 2026

Time: 7:00pm-9:15pm

Doors: 6:30pm

Location: The Hemingway Center

The Double Bass Trio

The Double Bass Trio brings a fresh and unexpected voice to the modern jazz landscape with a unique instrumentation of two upright basses—Renaud Boucher-Browning and Braun Khan—and pianist Alex Sjobeck. Their repertoire features original compositions and imaginative arrangements that seamlessly weave together the harmonic depth of classical music with the rhythmic vitality and improvisation of jazz. Under the mentorship of renowned bassist John Clayton, Sjobeck leads the trio in crafting music that speaks to fans of both genres, offering a rich listening experience that bridges the concert hall and the jazz club. The trio will be recording this repertoire in Los Angeles in October, making this performance a special opportunity to experience the music before it is captured for an upcoming release.

Naama

Inspired by the emotionally direct compositions of great composers and lyricists of the 1940’s and ‘50’s Naama has established herself as a prominent voice in the New York City jazz scene. Possessed with an urbane and elegant sound Naama’s sensitive interpretation and crisp phrasing have become recognizable elements of her signature style and timeless appeal.

Naama will present music from her new album Songs From the Road– a collection of timeless jazz standards about adventure, longing, romance, and the search for home- brought to life through intimate storytelling, and fresh interpretations inspired by life on tour.