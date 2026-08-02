Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series
Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series
Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series
Join us at The Balcony Club for one-of-a-kind comedy show!
Lectures by Lushes is Ted Talks meets Drunk History - come see
smart people teach you about interesting topics while completely hammered!
Grab a drink of your own at The Balcony Club downtown to learn about science, pop culture, history, and much more from very smart (and very drunk) presenters at this unique show.
Topics:
New York Club Kids of the 80s
Surf's Up
Marine Mammals with Guns
Lysol for Feminine Hygiene
Occultism in the Atomic Age
The Details:
Doors at 6:30 pm
Show at 7pm
The Balcony Club
Must be 21+
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1986776235202
The Balcony Club
15-20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Lectures by Lushes
lecturesbylushes@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Ted Livermore
lecturesbylushes@gmail.com