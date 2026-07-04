© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series

Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series

Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series
Join us at White Dog Brewing for one-of-a-kind comedy show!

Lectures by Lushes is Ted Talks meets Drunk History - come see
smart people teach you about interesting topics while completely hammered!

Grab a drink of your own at White Dog Brewing in Boise to learn about science, pop culture, history, and much more from very smart (and very drunk) presenters at this unique show.

Topics:
Synanon
Charles Manson, LLC - 1969 Year in Review
The Making of Mad Max Fury Road
Mary Toft
Deadheads

The Details:
Doors at 7:30 pm
Show at 8pm
White Dog Brewing
Must be 18+
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1992133639342

White Dog Brewing
15-20
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lectures by Lushes
lecturesbylushes@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Ted Livermore
lecturesbylushes@gmail.com
White Dog Brewing
705 W Fulton St
Boise, Idaho 83702
lecturesbylushes@gmail.com
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/974397307577