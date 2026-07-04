Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series
Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series
Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series
Join us at White Dog Brewing for one-of-a-kind comedy show!
Lectures by Lushes is Ted Talks meets Drunk History - come see
smart people teach you about interesting topics while completely hammered!
Grab a drink of your own at White Dog Brewing in Boise to learn about science, pop culture, history, and much more from very smart (and very drunk) presenters at this unique show.
Topics:
Synanon
Charles Manson, LLC - 1969 Year in Review
The Making of Mad Max Fury Road
Mary Toft
Deadheads
The Details:
Doors at 7:30 pm
Show at 8pm
White Dog Brewing
Must be 18+
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1992133639342
White Dog Brewing
15-20
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Lectures by Lushes
lecturesbylushes@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Ted Livermore
lecturesbylushes@gmail.com
White Dog Brewing
705 W Fulton StBoise, Idaho 83702
lecturesbylushes@gmail.com