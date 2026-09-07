Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series
Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series
Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series
Join us at The Balcony Club for one-of-a-kind comedy show!
Lectures by Lushes is Ted Talks meets Drunk History - come see
smart people teach you about interesting topics while completely hammered!
Grab a drink of your own at The Balcony Club downtown to learn about science, pop culture, history, and much more from very smart (and very drunk) presenters at this unique show.
Topics:
Fall/Autumn
What in the World is Ham Radio?
There is NO pumpkin: The $500M candle people drink every day.
Up Nort'
Flock and Automated License Plate Readers
The Details:
Doors at 6:30 pm
Show at 7pm
The Balcony Club
Must be 21+
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1986776385652
The Balcony Club
15-20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Lectures by Lushes
lecturesbylushes@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Ted Livermore
lecturesbylushes@gmail.com