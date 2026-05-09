Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series

Join us at White Dog Brewing for one-of-a-kind comedy show!

Lectures by Lushes is Ted Talks meets Drunk History - come see

smart people teach you about interesting topics while completely hammered!

Grab a drink of your own at White Dog Brewing in Boise to learn about science, pop culture, history, and much more from very smart (and very drunk) presenters at this unique show.

Topics:

Palantir

3D Printing

The Decline of Ski Resorts

The Do-si-do Conspiracy

Laughter Insurance

The Details:

Doors at 7:30 pm

Show at 8pm

White Dog Brewing

Must be 18+

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1982582104444