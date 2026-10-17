Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series

Join us at White Dog Brewing for one-of-a-kind comedy show!

Lectures by Lushes is Ted Talks meets Drunk History - come see smart people teach you about interesting topics while completely hammered!

Grab a drink of your own at White Dog Brewing in Boise to learn about science, pop culture, history, and much more from very smart (and very drunk) presenters at this unique show.

Topics:

Lobotomies

TikTok Therapy Lies

Winco

King Philip's War

Technofeudalism

The Details:

Doors at 7:30 pm

Show at 8pm

White Dog Brewing

Must be 18+

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1992308431149