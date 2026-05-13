Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series
Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series
Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series
Join us at The Balcony Club for one-of-a-kind comedy show!
Lectures by Lushes is Ted Talks meets Drunk History - come see
smart people teach you about interesting topics while completely hammered!
Grab a drink of your own at The Balcony Club downtown to learn about science, pop culture, history, and much more from very smart (and very drunk) presenters at this unique show.
Topics:
Carnival Sideshows
Orca Intelligence
Disney Gangs
The History of Drag
Lead Poisoning
The Details:
Doors at 6:30 pm
Show at 7pm
The Balcony Club
Must be 21+
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1982582503638
The Balcony Club
15-20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Lectures by Lushes
lecturesbylushes@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Ted Livermore
lecturesbylushes@gmail.com