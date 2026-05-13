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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series

Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series

Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series
Join us at The Balcony Club for one-of-a-kind comedy show!

Lectures by Lushes is Ted Talks meets Drunk History - come see
smart people teach you about interesting topics while completely hammered!

Grab a drink of your own at The Balcony Club downtown to learn about science, pop culture, history, and much more from very smart (and very drunk) presenters at this unique show.

Topics:
Carnival Sideshows
Orca Intelligence
Disney Gangs
The History of Drag
Lead Poisoning

The Details:
Doors at 6:30 pm
Show at 7pm
The Balcony Club
Must be 21+
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1982582503638

The Balcony Club
15-20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lectures by Lushes
lecturesbylushes@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Ted Livermore
lecturesbylushes@gmail.com
The Balcony Club
150 N 8th St #226
Boise, Idaho 83702
2089853426
https://www.thebalconyclub.com/