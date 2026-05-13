Lectures by Lushes: A Drunken Lecture Series

Join us at The Balcony Club for one-of-a-kind comedy show!

Lectures by Lushes is Ted Talks meets Drunk History - come see

smart people teach you about interesting topics while completely hammered!

Grab a drink of your own at The Balcony Club downtown to learn about science, pop culture, history, and much more from very smart (and very drunk) presenters at this unique show.

Topics:

Carnival Sideshows

Orca Intelligence

Disney Gangs

The History of Drag

Lead Poisoning

The Details:

Doors at 6:30 pm

Show at 7pm

The Balcony Club

Must be 21+

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1982582503638