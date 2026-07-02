Live Music: Turtle Poppers (Light)

Members of the Turtle Poppers - Boise’s best JamGrass band - are set to play the patio on Thursday, July 9th!

Self-named as “1/3le Poppers” or “Turtle Poppers Light” Connor and Grayson will be here jamming out and getting you up on your feet. And who knows…other members or other friends could show up to jam too! Don’t want to miss this one!