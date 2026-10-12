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Live Raptor Event

Live Raptor Event

🦅 Ever wanted to come face-to-face with a LIVE bird of prey?!
Calling all nature lovers, curious kids, families, and anyone who thinks birds of prey are pretty cool!
We're teaming up with The Peregrine Fund for a special LIVE raptor presentation at Wild Birds Unlimited in Boise, and you're invited!
Get an up-close look at these incredible birds while learning what makes them such amazing hunters, how they survive in the wild, and what we can do to help protect them.
This is a great opportunity for kids AND adults to experience wildlife in a way you just can't get from a book or screen!
🦉 Meet the Raptors!
📅 Saturday, November 14
⏰ 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM
📍 Wild Birds Unlimited
143 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Whether you're a lifelong bird lover or just looking for a fun, educational outing with the kids, we'd love to see you there!

Wild Birds Unlimited
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Wild Birds Unlimited
7208109526
socialeggmedia@gmail.com
https://boise.wbu.com/

Artist Group Info

socialeggmedia@gmail.com
Wild Birds Unlimited
143 S Broadway Ave.
Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 376-6862
socialeggmedia@gmail.com
https://boise.wbu.com/