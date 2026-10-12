Live Raptor Event

🦅 Ever wanted to come face-to-face with a LIVE bird of prey?!

Calling all nature lovers, curious kids, families, and anyone who thinks birds of prey are pretty cool!

We're teaming up with The Peregrine Fund for a special LIVE raptor presentation at Wild Birds Unlimited in Boise, and you're invited!

Get an up-close look at these incredible birds while learning what makes them such amazing hunters, how they survive in the wild, and what we can do to help protect them.

This is a great opportunity for kids AND adults to experience wildlife in a way you just can't get from a book or screen!

🦉 Meet the Raptors!

📅 Saturday, November 14

⏰ 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

📍 Wild Birds Unlimited

143 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Whether you're a lifelong bird lover or just looking for a fun, educational outing with the kids, we'd love to see you there!