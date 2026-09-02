Living Well - Diabetes Workshop
Living Well - Diabetes Workshop
This 6-week workshop will give you the knowledge to 'Live Well' with Diabetes.
Living Well with Diabetes is an evidence-based workshop designed to help you build the skills and confidence to successfully manage diabetes. Participants will learn practical self-management tools, including healthy nutrition and meal planning, incorporating physical activity into daily life, preventing complications, managing difficult emotions, improving communication and decision-making skills, creating achievable action plans, and much more.
This class is open to anyone who has been diagnosed with diabetes, has been told they are pre-diabetic, a family member, caregiver, or friend!
Presented by the Southeast Idaho Area Agency on Aging
Garden City Public Library
Every 5 weeks through Oct 06, 2026.
Tuesday: 02:15 PM - 04:15 PM
Tuesday: 02:15 PM - 04:15 PM
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com