Living Well - Diabetes Workshop

This 6-week workshop will give you the knowledge to 'Live Well' with Diabetes.

Living Well with Diabetes is an evidence-based workshop designed to help you build the skills and confidence to successfully manage diabetes. Participants will learn practical self-management tools, including healthy nutrition and meal planning, incorporating physical activity into daily life, preventing complications, managing difficult emotions, improving communication and decision-making skills, creating achievable action plans, and much more.

This class is open to anyone who has been diagnosed with diabetes, has been told they are pre-diabetic, a family member, caregiver, or friend!

Presented by the Southeast Idaho Area Agency on Aging