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Lotería night w/ Voces Internship & Idaho News Guild

Lotería night w/ Voces Internship & Idaho News Guild

Join Voces Internship of Idaho for a night of Lotería!

Come play, connect and celebrate the next generation of journalists in Idaho. Bring your friends and enjoy an evening of fun while supporting opportunities for emerging storytellers.

The night will also raise money for the Idaho News Guild to support reporters at the Idaho Statesman who were recently laid off.

📅 Monday, Oct. 12
📍 Broadway on the Rocks
⏰ 6:30 p.m.

We hope to see you there!

Broadway on the Rocks
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Voces Internship of Idaho
2083530371
vocesinternshipidaho@gmail.com
vocesinternship.com
Broadway on the Rocks
1219 S Broadway Ave
Boise, Idaho 83706