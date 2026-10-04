Lotería night w/ Voces Internship & Idaho News Guild
Lotería night w/ Voces Internship & Idaho News Guild
Join Voces Internship of Idaho for a night of Lotería!
Come play, connect and celebrate the next generation of journalists in Idaho. Bring your friends and enjoy an evening of fun while supporting opportunities for emerging storytellers.
The night will also raise money for the Idaho News Guild to support reporters at the Idaho Statesman who were recently laid off.
📅 Monday, Oct. 12
📍 Broadway on the Rocks
⏰ 6:30 p.m.
We hope to see you there!
Broadway on the Rocks
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Voces Internship of Idaho
2083530371
vocesinternshipidaho@gmail.com
Broadway on the Rocks
1219 S Broadway AveBoise, Idaho 83706