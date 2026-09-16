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Fall 2026 Drive Pop-Up

Lucha Luna x Lobo Lara

Lucha Luna x Lobo Lara

The Latina Card from KRBX presents LUCHA LUNA and LOBO LARA: a night of dancing and cumbia fusion

SHRINE BALLROOM
7pm doors / 8pm show
all ages
Artwork done by Hector Acuña

The Latina Card from KRBX presents Lucha Luna and Lobo Lara for a night of dancing and cumbia fusion!

Lucha Luna is a Seattle duo mixing latin percussion, heavy bass, punk vocals and reggaeton flows into an energetic expression of joy and rage. Formed in the unrest of 2025, Lucha Luna speaks to resistance, liberation, community and healing. Composed of Eva Vazquez and Thomas Arndt, the duo will be on tour in Europe this November. They have played extensively throughout the Pacific Northwest, will be playing Seattle’s Bumbershoot this summer, and were recently featured on KEXP’s Audioasis.

Lobo Lara y Chilli Willy are at the forefront of a futuristic cumbia wave. Coming from distinct musical backgrounds, they approach the genre from different angles, blending tradition with innovation to craft a sound that's entirely their own. From Lobo's roots and cosmic sound to Chilli's blend of psychedelic synths and guitars, they've captured a style that they describe as "Cumbia Pasada" and "Cumbia Galáctica".

Shrine Social Club [Ballroom]
20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Radio Boise
208-258-2072
evelyn@radioboise.org
radioboise.org
Shrine Social Club [Ballroom]
1118 W Idaho St
Boise, Idaho 83702
https://theduckclub.com