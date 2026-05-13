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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

MAMMA MIA!

MAMMA MIA!

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!

Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited decades ago.

For over 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story, and the music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

The Morrison Center
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Get Tickets
The Morrison Center
2201 W Cesar Chavez Ln
Boise, Idaho 83725
(208) 344-7849
https://boisephil.org/bp_event/holiday-pops/