Maybe It's Not Your Age: The Other 23

A Conversation About Why We Feel the Way We Do

You’re eating pretty well. You’re trying to stay active. You’re doing the things you’ve been told are good for you. So why do you still feel stiff, tired, achy, inflamed, or just not quite like yourself?

Maybe it’s your age. Or maybe there’s more to the story.

Join Jennifer Essary, LMT and Certified Primal Health Coach, for a free, informal conversation about the things that influence how we feel every day and the habits that often get overlooked.

A therapist for 24 years Jennifer has learned that the obvious explanation isn’t always the whole explanation. Her approach combines her background in massage therapy, anatomy and physiology, movement, nutrition, and health coaching with a healthy dose of curiosity.

This isn’t a lecture about the one diet you should follow or another list of rules you need to add to your life. It’s an opportunity to step back, question some of the assumptions we’ve been given about getting older, and start thinking differently about the connection between how you live and how you feel.

You’ll learn more about The Other 23, the hours outside the massage room when most of life, and most of your health decisions, actually happen. You’ll also have an opportunity to ask questions and learn about an upcoming 12 week small group Field Study for women 40+ who are ready to stop guessing and start paying closer attention to what their own bodies are telling them.

Come curious. Bring your questions. You don’t need to have everything figured out.

And no, you don’t have to sign up for anything.

Tuesday, September 29

5:30 to 6:30 PM

Meridian Library District, Pinnacle Branch

Room B

Meridian, Idaho

Free to attend. Registration recommended.