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Mayfield Springs Fall Home Showcase

Mayfield Springs Fall Home Showcase

Come experience Mayfield Springs at our Fall Home Showcase on September 26 & 27. Free to attend!

Tour several beautifully staged homes, explore the community, and get a feel for what makes Mayfield Springs a great place to call home.

Plus, enjoy FREE food from Blondie's Food Truck, sponsored by ICCU and Franklin Building Supply, and enter to win exciting raffle prizes!

Event page: https://www.facebook.com/share/185pnec2Tf/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Mayfield Springs
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM, every day through Sep 27, 2026.
Mayfield Springs
275 E Chevy Dr
Boise, Idaho 83716
9862686818
josie@westparkco.com
Mayfield-springs.com