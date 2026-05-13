Join us for our Memorial Day Weekend Yard Sale!

All proceeds go toward our July 4th Fireworks show and other Chamber sponsored events. Please reach out if you have a donation. We look forward to seeing you there!

Event Details

Location: 101 S Main Street, Cascade ID

Date: Saturday, May 23rd, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Donations accepted through May 23rd at the Cascade Chamber Office: 101 S Main St, Cascade

American Legion

Can't Attend? You Can Still Donate!

We are seeking donations of household goods, clothing, footwear, sporting goods, books & DVDs, tools, “guy stuff”, and other gently used items. NO TV’s. We are requesting large items & furnishings be dropped off the day of after 7 am.

For information about donations and how to drop-off times, contact Julie at 208-382-3833 or info@cascadechamber.com.