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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Memorial Day Weekend Yard Sale

Memorial Day Weekend Yard Sale

Join us for our Memorial Day Weekend Yard Sale!
All proceeds go toward our July 4th Fireworks show and other Chamber sponsored events. Please reach out if you have a donation. We look forward to seeing you there!

Event Details
Location: 101 S Main Street, Cascade ID

Date: Saturday, May 23rd, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Donations accepted through May 23rd at the Cascade Chamber Office: 101 S Main St, Cascade

American Legion
Can't Attend? You Can Still Donate!
We are seeking donations of household goods, clothing, footwear, sporting goods, books & DVDs, tools, “guy stuff”, and other gently used items. NO TV’s. We are requesting large items & furnishings be dropped off the day of after 7 am.

For information about donations and how to drop-off times, contact Julie at 208-382-3833 or info@cascadechamber.com.

Main & Market Street
08:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Main & Market Street
101 S Main Street,
Cascade, Idaho 83702
208-382-2833
info@cascadechamber.com
https://cascadechamber.com/memorial-day-weekend-yard-sale/