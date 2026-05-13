Memorial Day Weekend Yard Sale
Memorial Day Weekend Yard Sale
Join us for our Memorial Day Weekend Yard Sale!
All proceeds go toward our July 4th Fireworks show and other Chamber sponsored events. Please reach out if you have a donation. We look forward to seeing you there!
Event Details
Location: 101 S Main Street, Cascade ID
Date: Saturday, May 23rd, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Donations accepted through May 23rd at the Cascade Chamber Office: 101 S Main St, Cascade
American Legion
Can't Attend? You Can Still Donate!
We are seeking donations of household goods, clothing, footwear, sporting goods, books & DVDs, tools, “guy stuff”, and other gently used items. NO TV’s. We are requesting large items & furnishings be dropped off the day of after 7 am.
For information about donations and how to drop-off times, contact Julie at 208-382-3833 or info@cascadechamber.com.