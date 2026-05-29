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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Meridian Monday Night Market

Meridian Monday Night Market

The Meridian Monday Night Market is a family-friendly event happening weekly over the summer from June 1st through October 5th (excluding Labor Day) from 4pm-9pm at Storey Park.
The market boasts Idaho farms ready to provide all your grocery needs, as well as a variety of dinner, dessert, and drink options.
Bring the whole family and stay to shop local small businesses, enjoy our happy half hours, and enter to win raffle prizes.
With live music and over 75 vendors to shop from, Monday's are perfect at the park!

Storey Park
Every week through Oct 05, 2026.
Monday: 04:00 PM - 09:00 PM

Event Supported By

Basically Brilliant Events
2086969393
basicallybrilliantevents@gmail.com
https://www.basicallybrilliantevents.com/
Storey Park
205 E Franklin Rd
Meridian, Idaho 83642
2086969393
basicallybrilliantevents@gmail.com
https://www.basicallybrilliantevents.com/market