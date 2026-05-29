The Meridian Monday Night Market is a family-friendly event happening weekly over the summer from June 1st through October 5th (excluding Labor Day) from 4pm-9pm at Storey Park.

The market boasts Idaho farms ready to provide all your grocery needs, as well as a variety of dinner, dessert, and drink options.

Bring the whole family and stay to shop local small businesses, enjoy our happy half hours, and enter to win raffle prizes.

With live music and over 75 vendors to shop from, Monday's are perfect at the park!