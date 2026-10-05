Meridian Symphony Orchestra Concert

The Meridian Symphony Orchestra opens its season with "The American Spirit," a musical celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary. Aaron Copland’s bright and energetic An Outdoor Overture sets the stage, followed by his stirring A Lincoln Portrait, featuring narrator Bill Kloppenburg and the enduring words of Abraham Lincoln. The program culminates with Howard Hanson’s sweeping Symphony No. 2, “Romantic”—a work filled with soaring melodies, rich orchestral color, and an unmistakably American sense of optimism. Join the Meridian Symphony Orchestra for an evening celebrating the music, ideals, and spirit of America.