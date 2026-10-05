Meridian Symphony Orchestra Concert
Meridian Symphony Orchestra Concert
The Meridian Symphony Orchestra opens its season with "The American Spirit," a musical celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary. Aaron Copland’s bright and energetic An Outdoor Overture sets the stage, followed by his stirring A Lincoln Portrait, featuring narrator Bill Kloppenburg and the enduring words of Abraham Lincoln. The program culminates with Howard Hanson’s sweeping Symphony No. 2, “Romantic”—a work filled with soaring melodies, rich orchestral color, and an unmistakably American sense of optimism. Join the Meridian Symphony Orchestra for an evening celebrating the music, ideals, and spirit of America.
South Junior High Auditorium
$5-20
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Meridian Symphony Orchestra
2088912721
info@meridiansymphony.org
South Junior High Auditorium
311 Cassia St.Boise, Idaho 83705