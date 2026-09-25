Discover the businesses, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit of Idaho’s military-connected community at the Mission43 Military Business Market on Saturday, October 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse.

Presented by Mission43 and Veteran Entrepreneur Alliance (VEA), this one-day market brings together veteran and military spouse-owned businesses from across Idaho for a community celebration of local entrepreneurship. Attendees can explore a curated mix of local makers, small businesses, food and beverage vendors, nonprofits, and entrepreneurs while getting to know the people behind them.

The market offers more than an opportunity to shop. It’s a chance to hear business owners’ stories, discover their products and services, and make connections with members of Idaho’s military community. Whether you’re browsing for a unique gift, finding a new local favorite, or enjoying food with friends, your participation helps introduce these entrepreneurs to new customers and a wider community of support.

Bring your family, invite your friends, and spend the day exploring what Idaho’s military-connected entrepreneurs are building. Everyone is welcome—you do not need a military affiliation to attend.

