Mini Horse Moments Summer Camp Ages 4-8 (June 30th, July 1st, and 2nd)

Get ready for an unforgettable adventure filled with miniature horses, creativity, laughter, and hands-on fun! At Mini Horse Moments Camp, kids will spend their days making memories with our friendly mini horses while participating in exciting activities designed to build confidence, encourage imagination, and create lasting friendships.

Campers will learn how to groom, brush, and care for miniature horses, then put their new skills to use while leading the minis through fun obstacle courses and interactive challenges. One of our most popular activities is Paint-a-Pony, where kids can safely decorate the mini horses with washable paints and turn them into colorful masterpieces. Campers also love dressing the minis up in adorable costumes, creating themed looks, and taking the cutest photos with their four-legged friends.

The fun doesn't stop there! Kids will create their own pool noodle horses and use them to complete obstacle challenges, relay races, and imaginative adventures. Campers will also enjoy making unique horse-themed crafts, playing games, participating in scavenger hunts, and engaging in creative activities that spark their imagination.

Every day is packed with hands-on experiences, outdoor fun, and plenty of one-on-one time with the mini horses. Whether your child is a horse enthusiast or simply loves animals and adventure, Mini Horse Moments Camp offers a one-of-a-kind experience they'll be talking about long after camp ends. From painting ponies and costume contests to obstacle courses and crafts, every moment is designed to create joy, confidence, and memories that last a lifetime.