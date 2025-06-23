Mini Horse Moments Summer Camps - Multiple Dates Available Throughout June and July

☀️🐴 Mini Horse Moments Summer Camps are OPEN! 🐴☀️

Looking for something truly special this summer?

Our hands-on mini horse camps are the perfect mix of animals, creativity, and confidence-building 💛

✨ Small groups (just 6 campers!)

✨ 3-day camps | 1:00–4:00 PM

✨ Real horse experience + crafts + FUN

🌼 AGES 4–8 (gentle intro + creativity)

📅 June 2–4

👉 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980509318686?aff=oddtdtcreator

📅 June 30 – July 2

👉 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980509792102?aff=oddtdtcreator

🐴 AGES 8+ (confidence + leadership + deeper horse skills)

📅 June 9–11

👉 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980518072870?aff=oddtdtcreator

📅 June 23–25

👉 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980519010675?aff=oddtdtcreator

📅 July 28–30

👉 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980519170152?aff=oddtdtcreator

Each camper gets hands-on experience learning horse care, grooming, leading, and even decorating their mini horse 🎨🐴

Spots are LIMITED and these always fill fast—grab yours before they’re gone!

Contact us if you have questions—we can’t wait to see your kiddos at the barn this summer 💛