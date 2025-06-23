Mini Horse Moments Summer Camps - Multiple Dates Available Throughout June and July
Mini Horse Moments Summer Camps - Multiple Dates Available Throughout June and July
☀️🐴 Mini Horse Moments Summer Camps are OPEN! 🐴☀️
Looking for something truly special this summer?
Our hands-on mini horse camps are the perfect mix of animals, creativity, and confidence-building 💛
✨ Small groups (just 6 campers!)
✨ 3-day camps | 1:00–4:00 PM
✨ Real horse experience + crafts + FUN
🌼 AGES 4–8 (gentle intro + creativity)
📅 June 2–4
👉 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980509318686?aff=oddtdtcreator
📅 June 30 – July 2
👉 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980509792102?aff=oddtdtcreator
🐴 AGES 8+ (confidence + leadership + deeper horse skills)
📅 June 9–11
👉 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980518072870?aff=oddtdtcreator
📅 June 23–25
👉 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980519010675?aff=oddtdtcreator
📅 July 28–30
👉 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980519170152?aff=oddtdtcreator
Each camper gets hands-on experience learning horse care, grooming, leading, and even decorating their mini horse 🎨🐴
Spots are LIMITED and these always fill fast—grab yours before they’re gone!
Contact us if you have questions—we can’t wait to see your kiddos at the barn this summer 💛
Tuesday: 01:00 PM - 04:00 PM