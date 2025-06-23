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Mini Horse Moments Summer Camps - Multiple Dates Available Throughout June and July

Mini Horse Moments Summer Camps - Multiple Dates Available Throughout June and July

☀️🐴 Mini Horse Moments Summer Camps are OPEN! 🐴☀️
Looking for something truly special this summer?
Our hands-on mini horse camps are the perfect mix of animals, creativity, and confidence-building 💛

✨ Small groups (just 6 campers!)
✨ 3-day camps | 1:00–4:00 PM
✨ Real horse experience + crafts + FUN

🌼 AGES 4–8 (gentle intro + creativity)

📅 June 2–4
👉 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980509318686?aff=oddtdtcreator

📅 June 30 – July 2
👉 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980509792102?aff=oddtdtcreator

🐴 AGES 8+ (confidence + leadership + deeper horse skills)

📅 June 9–11
👉 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980518072870?aff=oddtdtcreator

📅 June 23–25
👉 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980519010675?aff=oddtdtcreator

📅 July 28–30
👉 https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1980519170152?aff=oddtdtcreator

Each camper gets hands-on experience learning horse care, grooming, leading, and even decorating their mini horse 🎨🐴

Spots are LIMITED and these always fill fast—grab yours before they’re gone!

Contact us if you have questions—we can’t wait to see your kiddos at the barn this summer 💛

Mini Horse Moments
$250
Every week through Jul 30, 2026.
Tuesday: 01:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mini Horse Moments
5054018725
team@minihorsemoments.com
https://minihorsemoments.com

Artist Group Info

Mini Horse Moments Team
team@minihorsemoments.com
https://minihorsemoments.com
Mini Horse Moments
Exact location will be sent after booking
Nampa, Idaho 83687
5054018725
team@minihorsemoments.com
https://www.minihorsemoments.com