A comedy show worth getting a babysitter for? That's right! Mom Jokes - like dad jokes, but better is back for a little back-to-school special Sunday August 16 at 7 pm. Featuring:Workin' Mom, Krystal MooreChurch Mom, Andrea WilsonSingle Mom, Tanya CopeMr. Mom, Dawayne (Dad Jokes) Perza Door opens at 6, show starts at 7... because who can even stay up after 9 anymore?

Date and Time: On Sun, 16 Aug 2026 19:00 - 21:00

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street,#121, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts

Price: Mommy: USD 20.00